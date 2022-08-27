Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut is currently at the Stadium of Light as he prepares to complete a move to Sunderland, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sunderland have been chasing the services of the PSG teenager and holding talks in an effort to snap him up.

They now have a deal in place with PSG for Michut and the Frenchman will put pen to paper to a season-long loan deal at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have also secured an option to buy Michut in the loan agreement, which can be triggered with a payment of around €5m.

PSG will also have a sell-on clause included if Sunderland do buy Michut.

The 19-year-old midfielder is currently at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light as he watches the Black Cats taking on Norwich City in the Championship.

Sunderland have just suffered a big blow in losing their manager Alex Neil, who is leaving for Stoke City.

It remains to be seen who Michut will be playing under at Sunderland, but he is happy to make the move to the north east despite the managerial uncertainty.