Barnsley manager Michael Duff has cited Ipswich Town’s clean sheet record under Kieran McKenna to warn his players about the difficulties they might face in breaking the Tractor Boys down this afternoon.

McKenna has been in charge of 29 games for Ipswich since taking over in December 2021, with the former Manchester United assistant trying to build a promotion-ready side.

Among those 29, the League One giants have won 15 matches and have managed to keep as many as 16 clean sheets.

Highlighting the fact, the Barnsley manager warned his players about the challenges they might face in breaking down McKenna’s team at Portman Road this afternoon.

“They play some really good football”, Duff told his club’s official site.

“Everyone will talk about the football and the points they’ve collected, but in the 30 games Kieran has been in charge I think they’ve kept 15 clean sheets.

“That tells you how hard they are to break down never mind all the good stuff that comes with it.”

Ipswich have been active in the transfer market this summer, but Duff does not think that is the only reason they are flourishing.

The Barnsley manager feels that McKenna’s side have a clear structure in place which makes success easier.

“Everyone knows they’ve had a go, they’ve spent money, but there’s a definite clear structure to what they’re doing now as well.

“It’s a tough, tough game.”

Ipswich are currently on the top of the League One pile with 13 points from five matches and lead Barnsley by seven points.