Queens Park Rangers new boy Leon Balogun has revealed that after the departure of Michael Beale from Rangers, he messaged the 41-year-old to tell him that he has one of the best footballing brains.

After being without a club for almost two months, the 34-year-old has signed a one-year contract with Championship outfit QPR.

At QPR, Balogun will have the opportunity to work with his former Rangers assistant Beale, who he insists was the main reason behind him choosing the Hoops.

The veteran defender revealed that the way Beale treats his players is admirable. He further feels that the former Liverpool Under-23 boss possesses one of the best footballing brains, revealing he told him so when he left Ibrox.

Giving an insight into the relief he felt at having been given the opportunity to get back on the pitch, the Nigerian international told QPR’s official website: “It is a big relief to know I can get back to action and I am looking forward to it.

“We have been speaking for some weeks so I am happy we got it done.

“The manager is one of the main factors for me.

“When he left Rangers I messaged him and said in terms of a football brain he is one of the best I have worked with.

“He is obsessed with football and what I always admire about him is the way he treated the players and the way he got ideas into your mind.”

Balogun stayed with Rangers for two seasons, managing 65 appearances for the Gers.

He won the Scottish Premiership title with the Glasgow giants.