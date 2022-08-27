Fixture: Brentford vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Brentford in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Frank Lampard has seen his side pick up just a single point from their opening three Premier League games and he will want them to get off the winning mark today in the capital.

Lampard continues to face a number of injury issues though with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend and Andre Gomes all out of action.

Brentford won both meetings between the two clubs last season, while Everton have never beaten the Bees in the top flight.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton today, while in defence Lampard has a three of Mason Holgate, Conor Coady and James Tarkowski. His wing-backs are Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Alex Iwobi and Amadou Onana in action, while up top Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray support Anthony Gordon.

Lampard has options on the bench if needed, including Tom Davies and Allan.

Everton Team vs Brentford

Pickford; Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski; Patterson, Onana, Iwobi, Mykolenko; McNeil, Gray, Gordon

Substitutes: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Warrington, Mills