Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to pay a huge chunk of Harry Winks’ wages to facilitate his loan move to Italian side Sampdoria.

The midfielder is deemed surplus to requirements at Tottenham by boss Antonio Conte and is among several of the players they have been looking to offload this summer.

Winks’ priority was to move to a Premier League club, but since no offers arrived, he became open to a move abroad.

Serie A side Sampdoria emerged as the midfielder’s potential destination and they have reached an agreement with Spurs over a season-long loan deal for him.

Winks is now closing in on exiting Tottenham with a medical set for him in Italy early next week ahead of the move.

And according to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, the north London giants have agreed to chip in with half of Winks’ wages to facilitate his move to Sampdoria.

I Blucerchiati vice president Antonio Romei and head of scouting Mattia Baldini have been keeping a close eye on Winks since early July and now are finally set to secure his signature, although with significant help from Tottenham.

The Spurs star is currently looking for a house in Genoa and is expected to have his first training session as a Sampdoria player on Tuesday.