Stephen Elliott believes that former striker Robbie Fowler could be a good choice to take over as the new Sunderland manager and feels the club could afford him.

Alex Neil has left Sunderland to take over at fellow Championship side Stoke City and the Black Cats are now on the hunt for a new manager.

It is unclear who they will turn to, with just days left in the summer transfer window and any new man likely to want an input, but Elliott thinks ex-Premier League hitman Fowler could fit the bill.

The former Sunderland star believes that Fowler’s approach could suit the Black Cats and is sure the club could afford him.

“Fowler has mentioned previously how he has never been given even an interview before in this country which is nuts”, Elliott wrote on Twitter.

“I’d presume wages wouldn’t be a stumbling block and I genuinely think he would be a success.

“The way he plays would suit the squad too.”

Fowler retired from playing in 2012 and has had managerial stints in Thailand, Australia and India.

The former Liverpool striker’s last job was at Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin.

Without Neil, Sunderland were beaten at home by Norwich City on Saturday, going down to a 1-0 defeat.