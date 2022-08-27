Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has admitted that he is aware that some clubs have asked about him this summer but stressed he is not leaving the Hoops, amidst interest from the likes of Leicester City and Newcastle United.

O’Riley only joined the Hoops in January but has managed to quickly establish himself as a key player under Ange Postecoglou.

The 21-year-old’s impressive performances in Celtic colours have seen him draw admiring glances a host of top clubs across Europe, including the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Newcastle and Leicester also have O’Riley on their radar and are likelier to swoop for him this summer, while he has revealed that several clubs have enquired with Celtic about him.

“Yes, there are some clubs that have enquired about me”, O’Riley told Danish outlet Bold.dk

“However, I cannot say which clubs they are.

“But even though it’s great to know that there is a lot of interest in me, I only have one thing in mind, and that is to do well for Celtic.”

O’Riley added that he is not planning on leaving Parkhead this summer as he is happy at the club and stressed he is looking forward to playing in the Champions League.

“I have no plans to leave Celtic, so if nothing happens, then nothing happens and that’s perfectly fine.

“I am really happy to be at the club, where we will also be playing in the Champions League, which I am really looking forward to. It’s huge.

“I’m surprised by the interest from those clubs, so it’s crazy to think about if something were to happen.

“But if it doesn’t become more concrete, then it’s just news to me.

“So, I am aware and have heard of the interest from some of the big clubs, but I have to admit that it is not something that I think too much about.”

The window is set to slam shut on Thursday and it remains to be seen whether any Premier League clubs will approach Celtic for O’Riley’s services before then.