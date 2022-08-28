Aston Villa or Anwar El Ghazi will have to help PSV Eindhoven to solve a salary issue if the transfer of the winger to the Dutch club is to go ahead.

PSV Eindhoven are working to sign El Ghazi from Aston Villa and the player wants to join the Dutch giants.

They are prepared to pay a €2.5m fee to sign him from Steven Gerrard’s men, but there is an obstacle which must be overcome if the switch is to happen.

According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven cannot afford to match the winger’s current salary at Villa Park.

No solution to that has yet been found and will need either Aston Villa to chip in to cover the difference, or the player to make a financial sacrifice.

As long as there is no agreement on personal terms, El Ghazi cannot be signed.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, the pressure is on for a solution to allow El Ghazi to move to the Netherlands.

He is out of Gerrard’s plans at Villa Park, but it remains to be seen if Aston Villa are prepared to make a financial contribution to help him leave.