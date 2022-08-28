Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland face needing to pay a hefty loan fee to sign defender Jean Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Van Hecke was a standout performer on loan at Blackburn last season, but Brighton boss Graham Potter has other options ahead of him in the pecking order at the Amex.

The defender is in demand heading into the final stretch of the window, with both Blackburn and Sunderland in the mix to loan him.

Sunderland were thought to be in pole position to land Van Hecke, but Blackburn are now claimed to have edged ahead; whoever wins the race will need to pay a meaty sum.

Brighton are determined that any club loaning Van Hecke should fork out a substantial fee for the pleasure and the Seagulls want as much as £500,000 in the form of a loan fee.

The Dutchman was snapped up by Brighton from Dutch club NAC Breda and then loaned to Heerenveen to continue his development.

He became a seasoned Championship campaigner last term and could be set for another spell in the second tier.

Van Hecke is expected to put pen to paper to a new deal at Brighton before he is loaned out.