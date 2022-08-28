Celtic are open to bringing in another striker before the transfer window slams shut as they feel they need another option up top, according to The Athletic.

Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou has just snapped up winger Sead Haksabanovic to increase his options in the final third ahead of a season including Champions League football.

Postecoglou has a number of attackers he can call on, but he is open to adding another to the ranks before the window slams shut next week.

It remains to be seen who Celtic might try to sign before the window shuts, but the Bhoys continue to be linked with a host of players.

They have scored 12 times in their opening four league games, conceding just once.

But Postecoglou could need further power and the ability to rotate for the Champions League group stage, where Celtic have been handed a stiff task.

They have been placed in Group F of the competition, along with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Champions League holders Real Madrid and Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk.

Celtic kick off their group stage campaign by playing host to Real Madrid next month.