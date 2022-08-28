Chelsea have told Tottenham Hotspur target Trevoh Chalobah that they want him to stay at Stamford Bridge, something he is happy to do, according to the Evening Standard.

Chalobah has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks amid interest from a number of sides, including Tottenham.

Spurs could need to bring in another centre-back in the coming days if Japhet Tanganga moves on, with Antonio Conte not wanting to weaken his squad depth.

Chelsea man Chalobah though could be off the agenda for Spurs, with the Blues having told him that they do not want him to go.

Chalobah has accepted Chelsea’s decision and indicated he is happy to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for playing time.

The Blues see Chalobah as part of both the short term and long term, and do not want him to go.

They are set to add Wesley Fofana from Leicester City on a big money deal, but that has not affected their desire to keep hold of Chalobah.

The 23-year-old played for Chelsea in their 2-1 win over Leicester at the weekend, starting the game and completing the full 90 minutes.