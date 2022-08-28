PSV Eindhoven are still working on a deal to sign Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa and an agreement is expected to be reached soon.

El Ghazi is out of favour under Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa and looking for a move before the transfer window slams shut later this week.

PSV Eindhoven, on the lookout for cost-effective options after failing to reach the group stage of the Champions League, have zeroed in on El Ghazi.

The Dutch giants are holding talks with Aston Villa and have yet to reach an agreement, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad.

However, it is expected that an agreement will be reached in the coming days and El Ghazi will move to the Netherlands.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton, but failed to make an impact on Merseyside.

The winger will be looking to play on a regular basis for PSV Eindhoven over the course of his stint and get his career back on track.

He will likely be back in England playing again this season, in PSV Eindhoven colours, with the Dutch club having been drawn in the same Europa League group as Arsenal.