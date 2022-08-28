Chris Sutton thinks Dean Smith must be thinking he did not get a fair crack at Aston Villa given how they have performed since Steven Gerrard took over.

Aston Villa sacked Smith amid worries over poor form and tempted Gerrard to quit Rangers to take the reins at Villa Park.

They have backed Gerrard this summer and further signings could yet come in through the door before the transfer window slams shut.

Aston Villa have struggled to live up to expectations so far though and went down to a 1-0 defeat at home against West Ham United on Sunday.

Gerrard’s men have picked up just three points from four games, losing three times, and Sutton thinks Smith will be thinking he was hard done to at Villa.

“Dean Smith must be thinking he was hard done by bearing in mind where Villa are at right now since Steven Gerrard took over”, Sutton wrote on Twitter.

Matters do not get easier for Aston Villa over their next two games, with a visit to Arsenal followed by a home clash against Manchester City.

Aston Villa did though thrash Bolton Wanderers 4-1 in midweek to book their spot in the next round of the EFL Cup.