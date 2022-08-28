Everton have made official contact with Ajax to sign Mohammed Kudus are are now set to accelerate their efforts to snap him up, according to Ghanasoccernet.com.

Frank Lampard wants the Ghana international adding to his squad at Goodison Park and it was claimed recently that a deal to take him to Everton was all but done.

Ajax quickly denied that and made clear that they have no intention of allowing Kudus to depart in the ongoing transfer window.

Everton appear to have not given up though and have now made official contact with Ajax about signing the midfielder.

The Toffees now intend to hit the accelerator on their efforts in the coming days as they aim to snap the Ghana international up before the transfer window shuts.

Ajax consider the 22-year-old to be an important part of their squad however and the jury is out on whether Everton can reach an agreement.

Kudus joined Ajax in 2020 and has seen injury play its part in limiting his impact.

Ajax still consider him to be a bright talent and have Kudus under contract for a further three years.