Everton centre-back Mason Holgate has backed manager Frank Lampard and believes that the Toffees boss knows what he is doing, with his experience and methods sure to reap rewards.

Lampard took over a relegation-threatened Everton from Rafael Benitez in January and managed to steer the side through choppy waters and to Premier League survival.

Everton have had a tough start to the new campaign with just two points from their opening four league games, being yet to register a win.

Holgate, who has featured in all four of Everton’s league games this season, has backed his manager and stressed that Lampard knows what he is doing.

The 25-year-old insisted that as the season progresses the Everton squad will be able successfully implement Lampard’s ideas on the pitch and added that the players are learning from the English tactician every day.

“He’s brought a lot to the club”, Holgate told Everton’s official site.

“The manager and the staff have so much experience.

“They’ve been there and done it over the years.

“They know what they’re talking about and they’re also really nice people and they are approachable.

“As time goes on, we’re taking on more of the manager’s ideas and I believe we’ll improve as a team and individuals.

Everton are next up against Leeds United at Elland Road in their final fixture before the summer transfer window slams shut.