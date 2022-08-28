Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has stated that he is completely backing the Magpies star Callum Wilson and believes the player has a major role to play at the club.

Wilson has scored two goals in three outings for Newcastle this season and his most recent one came against last year’s Premier League champions Manchester City last Sunday.

Due to a hamstring injury, the 30-year-old was substituted during the Manchester City encounter and Newcastle had to make do without him in their 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Wilson missed a significant portion of last season due to injury, but Newcastle’s manager stated that he fully supports the attacker in making a full recovery and playing a significant role in the team’s future.

Howe also stressed that he has never seen any player with a better attitude and sense of professionalism than the 30-year-old.

“I back Callum 100 per cent”, Howe said in a press conference.

“I’ve known him for a long, long time.

“Never met someone with a better attitude and a better professional.

“He is hugely disappointed to miss any game but I back him and his body.

“He’s such an important part of our future.

“The two goals he has scored this season have been at the highest level.”

Wilson will be out for a couple of weeks due to his injury and is expected to return before Newcastle’s clash against West Ham United on 11th September.