Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has slammed Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison for showboating with the ball in the closing stages of Spurs’ 2-0 win at the City Ground.

Richarlison came on off the bench with 16 minutes left of the Premier League encounter and contributed with an assist for Spurs’ second goal, scored by Harry Kane.

With around five minutes left he began to flick the ball up on the flank, showboating and leading Brennan Johnson to hack him down, something which earned the Forest man a booking.

Nottingham Forest boss Cooper was quick to insist that Richarlison’s showboating was something he did not like and stressed he would not accept it from one of his players.

Cooper said post match: “I wouldn’t want my players to do that, what Richarlison did.

“If that is accepted at Spurs that is nothing to do with me.

“But it wouldn’t be accepted here.”

Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton earlier this summer in a big money move, but has yet to force his way into Antonio Conte’s preferred starting eleven at the north London club.

The Brazilian made an impact on his introduction though and will be hoping he did enough to impress Conte ahead of Tottenham’s next match.