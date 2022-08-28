Stoke City put Sean Dyche on their wanted list as they looked for a new manager, but the former Burnley boss would prefer to wait for a Premier League side, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Burnley shocked many when they sacked Dyche last season and they then failed to survive in the top flight, being relegated to the Championship.

Dyche’s stock remains high due to his work at Turf Moor and Stoke were interested in appointing him as their new manager once they sacked Michael O’Neill.

Dyche though was not keen to rush into taking on the job at Stoke and wants to take his time before returning.

He is also looking for an offer for a Premier League side, with top flight football his preference when it comes to his next post.

With the Premier League set for a break in November due to the winter World Cup, a host of clubs could consider if they have the right man in charge for the second half of the campaign.

And Dyche could potentially be offered a route back into the promised land.

The 51-year-old managed 425 games as Burnley manager and was lauded for his work keeping the Clarets afloat in the top flight.