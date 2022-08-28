Fixture: Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his team and substitutes to go up against Aston Villa in a Premier League fixture at Villa Park this afternoon.

The Hammers have made a poor start to the new campaign, losing all three of their league fixture so far and failing to score.

Moyes will hope to see his men start to turn the tide this afternoon and his side ran out 4-1 winners on their last visit to Villa Park.

Defender Craig Dawson continues to be out of action for West Ham due to injury.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham, while Ben Johnson and Emerson Palmieri operate at full-back. Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell and Thilo Kehrer are in central defence.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will look to dominate in midfield for West Ham, while further up the pitch Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen support Gianluca Scamacca.

Moyes can shake things up with his substitutes if he wants to and has options that include Michail Antonio and Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham United Team vs Aston Villa

Fabianski, Johnson, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Scamacca

Substitutes: Areola, Coufal, Ogbonna, Downes, Coventry, Lanzini, Benrahma, Cornet, Antonio