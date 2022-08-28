Newcastle United are ready to sanction a Championship loan for defender Federico Fernandez, with Stoke City an option, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Eddie Howe has a host of defensive options at Newcastle and Fernandez may struggle for game time if he stays put at St James’ Park beyond the closure of the transfer window.

Fernandez wants to make sure he is playing football this season and Newcastle are prepared to what they can to help him find a loan move.

The Championship has emerged as an option for the defender, with Stoke interested in taking him to the Potteries.

Fernandez though earns £60,000 per week in the north east and Stoke are looking to see how much of that pay packet they would have to cover during any loan.

Stoke are appointing Alex Neil as their new boss and Fernandez could be his first signing.

Fernandez, 33, has not played for Newcastle so far this season, but was an unused substitute in their EFL Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers last week.

The experienced centre-back has clocked a total of 89 appearances for Newcastle and is just one game shy of the 200 mark in the Premier League.