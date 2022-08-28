Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League this afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side went toe-to-toe with Manchester City in their last league outing and played out a 3-3 draw with the champions; they then progressed in the EFL Cup in midweek, beating Tranmere Rovers.

Howe will be looking to see his men keep their momentum going today, but they will need to battle recent history too if they are to claim the win, with no victory at Molineux since 2017, in the Championship.

The visitors are without striker Callum Wilson, who has a hamstring injury, while Emil Krafth is also sidelined. Bruno Guimaraes is also missing this afternoon.

Nick Pope slots into goal for Newcastle at Molineux, while in defence Howe picks Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn.

In midfield, the Newcastle boss goes with Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Joelinton, while Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin support Chris Wood.

Howe has options on the bench if needed, including Jacob Murphy and Ryan Fraser.

Newcastle United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy, Anderson, Fraser