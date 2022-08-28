Newcastle United have confirmed the reason that Alexander Isak is not able to be involved in their Premier League clash against Wolves this afternoon.

The Magpies splashed the cash to land Isak and completed his signing earlier this week, landing him from Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Newcastle fans are keen to see the big money striker in action, but he is not involved for Eddie Howe’s side at Molineux against Wolves.

Isak though has not yet been granted a work permit and as such cannot play for Newcastle until it is issued.

The Magpies are also without the services of key midfielder Bruno Guimarares at Wolves today.

The Brazilian midfielder has an injury niggle and as such has missed out.

Newcastle will be looking for Isak to hit the ground running in the Premier League, especially with Callum Wilson out of action due to a hamstring injury.

Howe has selected Chris Wood to lead the line for Newcastle against Wolves at Molineux.