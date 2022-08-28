Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Antonio Conte has picked his starting line-up and substitutes for Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this afternoon.

Tottenham have so far collected seven points from their opening three league games and Conte will be keen for another three points today against the newly promoted hosts.

Spurs edged past Wolves 1-0 in their last league outing, while Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw away at Everton.

The two sides have not met in a league fixture since 1999, when Tottenham won 1-0 at the City Ground.

Tottenham are without defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Oliver Skipp.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Spurs today, who go with a back three of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

The wing-backs in Conte’s system are Emerson Royal and Ivan Perisic, while Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are in the centre of midfield. Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has a bench full of options if changes are needed, including Richarlison and Djed Spence.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Nottingham Forest

Lloris (c), Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Doherty, Spence, Tanganga, Lenglet, Sessegnon, Sarr, Bissouma, Richarlison