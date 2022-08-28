Sunderland supremo Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is prepared to consider a foreign manager to come in at the Stadium of Light, but is set to be advised against it, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats have been left stunned after losing manager Alex Neil, with the Scot leaving his post at the club to take over at their Championship rivals Stoke City.

Sunderland lost at home against Norwich City at the weekend in their first game of the post-Neil era and are now looking for the Scot’s successor.

They are considering a number of domestic options, including Tony Mowbray, MK Dons’ Liam Manning, Chelsea coach Anthony Barry and Leyton Orient’s Richie Wellens.

However, Sunderland supremo Louis-Dreyfus is also ready to consider a foreign manager to come in.

He is though set to be advised against doing that.

Given the success enjoyed by Neil at the Stadium of Light, Louis-Dreyfus will be advised that going for someone who already knows the league and country would be the smarter move.

Sunderland will have to act quickly if they want to have a new manager in place before the transfer window slams shut.