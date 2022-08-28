Brenden Aaronson has admitted that the primary reason he opted to join Leeds United this summer was that the Whites had a plan for him and wanted him at Elland Road.

Aaronson joined Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg and took very little time to get settled in, nailing down a regular spot under Jesse Marsch and winning praise for his relentless running.

The move was confirmed after Leeds ensured their survival in the Premier League courtesy of a late Jack Harrison winner away at Brentford on the final matchday of the 2021/22 season.

Aaronson picked Leeds over his other suitors because the Whites were able to convince him that they had a plan for him and also show him how he would fit in.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder also admitted to having high expectations of the club, much as the fans do, and also relishes the challenges accompanying playing for Leeds.

“Just the plan that the club had, you know, and the people surrounding it”, Aaronson told ESPN, when asked about why he chose Leeds.

“The club wanted me here and was so supportive and showed me how much they wanted me here and how they wanted me to be a part of that plan.

“We have high expectations of the club and the fans do, too.

“And that’s something I want to be a part of, developing me as a player and as a person.”

Aaronson made 41 appearances in all competitions for Red Bull Salzburg last season, scoring six goals and laying on ten assists.