Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin revealed that the Magpies owners have faith in him and know what he is capable of on the pitch.

The 25-year-old scored five goals while providing five assists to help the Tyneside giants secure an eleventh-place finish last season.

He has begun the new season in sparkling form, terrorising Manchester City last weekend and then rescuing a point for Newcastle on Sunday by scoring in a 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Saint-Maximin revealed that Newcastle owners have expressed their confidence in him and stressed that everyone at the club is aware of what he is capable of on the field.

The 25-year-old thinks that Newcastle have displayed excellent skill on the field so far this season and thinks that if the team keep up the momentum, they will be able to accomplish something this year.

“They are very happy to see me play like that”, Saint-Maximin told Chronicle Live, revealing talks with the owners following the Manchester City game.

“They trust me and believe in me.

“It is good to see that because they know what I am capable to do.

“Everyone here at the training ground knows what I am capable to do.

“It’s the same for Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Joe Willock, all of us.

“It’s good to know but better to show.

“The players all show a great character and great quality on the pitch.

“If we can do that every week we can do something this season.”

Newcastle are undefeated in their first four league games this season and they will be motivated to keep the streak going against Liverpool midweek.