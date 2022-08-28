Atletico Madrid are closing in on Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon, but he will not arrive in Spain today.

The Spanish left-back is not in Antonio Conte’s plans for this season and his agents have been hard at work to find him a new club this summer.

He has had interest from several sides, including Lazio, Fulham and Nottingham Forest, but Reguilon is Atletico Madrid bound.

He will join the Spanish giants on a simple loan deal with no option to buy.

Reguilon though will not arrive at Atletico Madrid today, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Diego Simeone will have to wait a little longer to add the former Real Madrid defender to his ranks at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Reguilon came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, but is set to play for the club’s rivals over the course of the season.

It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old can play his way back into Conte’s plans with an impressive loan spell back in Spain with Atletico Madrid, or whether he would still continue to have no future in north London.