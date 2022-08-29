Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Everton, with the pair taking action over the last week, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Mudryk is a winger comfortable on either flank and has been linked with multiple clubs this summer, with Brentford, Bayer Leverkusen and Nice among his suitors.

The 21-year-old is also a Ukraine international, having made five appearances for Oleksandr Petrakov’s side.

Everton made a verbal offer of €30m for Mudryk last week, which was promptly turned down by Shakhtar Donetsk in light of several stars such as Tete, Manor Solomon, Marcos Antonio and David Neres departing.

Arsenal have also taken action to further their interest in the Shakhtar Donetsk man.

Just a few days ago the Gunners contacted the winger’s entourage to probe what would be needed to take him away from Ukraine.

Mudryk broke firmly into the Shakhtar Donetsk team last term and quickly caught the eye.

Everton managed to bring in another forward in Neal Maupay, but might yet lose a right-footed winger in Anthony Gordon to Chelsea.

Arsenal stand at the head of the league table at present with four wins out of four, while Everton are still looking for their first win of the Premier League season.