Birmingham City are closing in on a permanent move for Manchester United’s winger Tahith Chong as John Eustace looks to bolster Blues squad before the transfer window ends, according to journalist Neil Moxley.

The 22-year-old joined Manchester United in 2016 after progressing through the academy ranks at Feyenoord.

Chong then made his debut under former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in an FA Cup match against Reading in the 2018/19 season.

Last season, he went on a loan to Birmingham and made 20 appearances, scoring once and assisting three goals.

Chong made an impression at the Championship club and has done enough for their owners to sanction a permanent swoop for his services.

Now it has been claimed that Chong could be set for a return to St Andrew’s on a permanent basis as Eustace’s side are closing in on a deal for the player.

The Dutch winger is yet to make an appearance for the Red Devils this season and a move back to Birmingham could provide him with regular game time.

Birmingham are also working on a loan deal for another Manchester United youngster in the shape of Hannibal Mejbri.