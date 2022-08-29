Everton have failed with a bid to land Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, but are expected to go back in for him before the transfer window shuts, according to the Sun.

Frank Lampard’s side, who are winless after four Premier League matches, are looking to make key additions to their squad before Thursday’s deadline.

Midfield is one area that has been identified, with Wolves’ star Dendoncker emerging as a target.

Everton have gone in with a bid of £8.5m for Dendoncker, but that has been turned down by Wolves.

However, the rejection is not expected to deter the Toffees, who are expected to go back in for the 27-year-old and have confidence they can do a deal before the window shuts.

It now remains to be seen how much Everton offer when they table their next bid to Wolves.

Dendoncker has been in England since 2018 and has featured in more than 150 games for Wolves; 124 of them have come in the Premier League.

By luring the Belgian away from Molineux, Everton will hope to add further top flight experience at the heart of their midfield.