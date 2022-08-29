Richard Keys has revealed that he has heard from inside the Aston Villa camp that working at the club is not enjoyable and feels that is a big issue with the players.

After a summer of big spending at Villa Park, the Villans find themselves having lost three of their four opening games of the season.

The opening stages of the season have been further affected by talk of an uneasy relationship between manager Steven Gerrard and now former captain Tyrone Mings, while Diego Carlos has also been ruled out with an injury.

Keys has lambasted Gerrard for not taking Aston Villa to new heights despite having the backing of the board in the transfer market.

He feels they are no better than when Dean Smith was in charge at Villa Park and fears if Gerrard cannot turn things around soon then he will be sacked.

“The spend is what you really judge – not the net spend – but if you want that stat – Villa were the highest net spenders of any club in Europe over the past three seasons – before you add what Gerrard has spent”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“That’s incredible isn’t it? More than United, Real Madrid or even Bayern.

“And what have they got for their money? So far – nothing.

“Are they better now than they were when Dean Smith left? No.

“Did they replace what they had with better in the summer? No.

“Are they still an unsolvable conundrum? It looks like it.

“And does Steven Gerrard have any answers? Well – the jury is out.

“And I’ve got a feeling he will be if things don’t get better quickly.

“Smile a bit Steven.

“Lighten up.

“Get the guys on your side.”

The veteran host also explained that the word he is getting from the Aston Villa camp is that working at the club is not an enjoyable experience and believes the issue with the captaincy and Mings has done Gerrard damage.

“I’m told working at Villa right now isn’t enjoyable.

“If players don’t enjoy going to work that’s a huge problem.

“And what did I say about Mings-gate? All that was so unnecessary.

“It was badly handled and it’s still an issue.

“I’m afraid it might just be Gerrard’s undoing.

“Let’s hope not.

“We both need and want young British coaches in the game, but Gerrard is failing at Villa.”

With games against table-toppers Arsenal and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City coming up back-to-back, things might go from bad to worse for Aston Villa before they get any better.