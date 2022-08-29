Leicester City, Brentford and Bournemouth are interested in taking on Rennes star Loic Bade to strengthen their defence.

Bade signed for Rennes last summer and made 14 Ligue 1 appearances for the club in the past campaign, with injury ruling him out from February onwards.

Leicester City are on the verge of losing Wesley Fofana to Chelsea and want to land another defender so as to not be left short before the window closes.

Bournemouth and Brentford are also looking to improve in the defensive department and the Premier League trio have got their eye on a common target.

Leicester, Brentford and Bournemouth are all looking at a move for Bade, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

They are joined in their interest by German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, who feature in the same group as Rennes in the Champions League.

Rennes however do not want to sell the centre-back and want to keep hold of him until the window closes.

Bade has played in one Ligue 1 game for Rennes this season, against Ajaccio earlier in the month, and provided the assist for the winning goal.