Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has become dismissive of the idea of letting Sunderland target Jan Paul van Hecke leave on loan, in a blow for the Black Cats.

Van Hecke impressed in the second tier for Blackburn Rovers last term and now Sunderland want him to help with their own Championship campaign.

The young defender has already played for Brighton this season, making a cameo in the win against Leeds United last weekend, but playing the full 90 minutes in the EFL Cup against Forest Green Rovers, when the side won 3-0.

Now, Potter has all but ruled out Van Hecke going on out on loan, stressing that there is now only a minimal chance of him doing that.

Potter insisted that the centre-back is an important player for Brighton and pointed to his performance against Forest Green as proof of his calibre.

“I think there is less and less [chance]”, Potter said in a press conference when asked about the chances of Van Hecke going on loan.

“He got on the pitch at the weekend so he has been important for us.

“He played well against Forest Green.

“We really like him.”

For Sunderland, it looks like their search for a defender will go on, with the Black Cats in the unenviable position of being manager-less as the end of the window approaches.