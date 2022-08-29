Manchester United have come to an agreement with Newcastle United for the loan of Martin Dubravka, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

With the arrival of Nick Pope on Tyneside this summer, Dubravka suddenly found himself no longer the No.1 at Newcastle.

Manchester United themselves saw Dean Henderson leave on loan to Nottingham Forest and are looking for a goalkeeper to compete with David de Gea.

The Red Devils believe Dubravka is suitable for the purpose and have been engaged in talks with Newcastle for his transfer.

Their efforts have now borne fruit as they have now agreed a loan deal in principle with Newcastle for the shot-stopper.

Newcastle are prepared to accept a loan deal with an option to buy of £5m, with only the final details now remaining for the move to happen.

Personal terms have already been agreed upon and Dubravka is set to join Manchester United and provide competition to De Gea.

Dubravka played 26 times for Newcastle last season in the Premier League and kept eight clean sheets, but has not featured for them this term.