Richard Keys has admitted that Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson is his new hero for ending Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison’s showboating on Sunday.

Richarlison came on for Heung-Min Son as a substitute in Tottenham’s game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and he assisted Harry Kane’s second goal.

Following a 2-0 advantage over Steve Cooper’s side, the Brazilian striker started to show off in the Nottingham Forest half before passing to Yves Bissouma, and upon receiving the ball back, Forest’s Johnson met the Spurs forward with a strong challenge.

Johnson received a yellow card for the challenge; Keys enjoyed the tackle on Richarlison and praised the Nottingham Forest man for the tackle.

Keys admitted that the 21-year-old Forest star is his new hero for ending Richarlison’s showboating.

“Last word. I’ve got a new hero – Brennan Johnson”, Keys wrote in his blog.

“Well done Brennan.

“Inevitably the irritating Richarlison was going to ground when you hit him.

“It’s just a shame it wasn’t with something to make it worthwhile!”

Johnson, who progressed through the ranks at the Nottingham Forest academy, has featured in all four league fixtures for the Tricky Trees this season.