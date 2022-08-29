Newcastle United have not yet signed off on the loan agreement which would take Martin Dubravka to Manchester United, but the deal will include an obligation to buy, according to the Daily Mail.

Dubravka wants to move to Manchester United after being pushed out of the number 1 spot at St James’ Park by Nick Pope.

It has been claimed that Manchester United now have an agreement in principle to loan Dubravka with an option to buy set at £5m.

Newcastle though have not yet signed off on the loan deal, but the framework is in place and Dubravka has made clear his desire to make the move, which means it should happen.

The Magpies have inserted an option to buy in the agreement, but it becomes an obligation based on certain criteria being met, which is claimed to be likely.

It would also come in at the £6m mark, rather than the £5m which has been claimed.

Dubravka is set to play in Manchester United’s Europa League games and their other domestic cup matches.

Erik ten Hag wants a new goalkeeper to provide cover for David de Gea and also push him for his spot in the team.