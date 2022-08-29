Martin Dubravka has told his Newcastle United team-mates why he wants to leave St James’ Park, as he closes in on a move to Manchester United, according to the Chronicle.

Dubravka has been pushed out of the number 1 spot at Newcastle by the summer arrival of shot-stopper Nick Pope.

It has been suggested that he could move on this summer and the goalkeeper is poised to end his four-year association with the Magpies.

The 33-year-old has spoken to his Newcastle team-mates to explain his situation and desire for an exit.

Newcastle have agreed a deal in principle with Manchester United for Dubravka to join the Red Devils on loan with a view to a permanent move.

Manchester United could trigger a £5m clause to keep hold of the goalkeeper.

He is due to head for a medical with Manchester United on Tuesday as he closes in on a Newcastle exit.

The custodian is expected to play in Manchester United’s Europa League games and their EFL Cup run.

The Magpies landed Dubravka from Czech side Sparta Prague, initially on loan, in 2018, before then signing him on a permanent basis.