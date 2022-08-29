Ligue 1 outfit Nice are still some way away from reaching an agreement on a deal for Nottingham Forest target Houssem Aouar, while Benfica are mulling over tabling an offer for the Lyon man.

The midfielder’s current deal at French giants Lyon expires next summer and he has attracted interest from several quarters this summer.

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest are in contact with Lyon over a move for the midfielder, while he has emerged as a target for Ligue 1 outlift Nice and Portuguese giants Benfica.

Aouar has agreed personal terms with the Tricky Trees but the club failed with their opening bid for him while Nice see him as a priority target and are pushing to snap him up.

But according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Les Algions are some distance away from agreeing on a deal with Lyon for Aouar as it stands.

And while Nice and Nottingham Forest remain in contact with Lyon, Benfica are mulling over submitting a bid to snare him away to Portugal.

Aouar is highly likely to leave Lyon before Thursday’s transfer deadline and two unnamed Premier League clubs could also enter the race for him at the last minute by slapping in offers.

It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will end up playing this season, while has not been part of Lyon’s last three matchday squads in the French top flight.