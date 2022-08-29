West Ham United are set to seal a deal for Lucas Paqueta from Lyon as claims of the move being hijacked by a Premier League rival are wide of the mark, according to journalist Freddie Paxton.

The Hammers had to work hard to reach an agreement with Lyon for the services of the Brazil international as the French side were not prepared to part ways with him unless for a big offer.

West Ham saw the French giants knock back their opening bid worth €50m for Paqueta and they had to return to the negotiating table with an improved offer.

And finally, Lyon agreed to sell their midfielder for a bid worth a whopping €60m, while West Ham also continued talks with the player over personal terms.

But Lyon’s president Jean-Michel Aulas claimed on Sunday that another Premier League club have made an approach for Paqueta at the eleventh hour and West Ham could yet miss out on him.

However, West Ham remain on course to secure the services of Paqueta as claims of another Premier League club trying to hijack his move to the London Stadium are false.

Irons boss David Moyes is set to have a new attacking midfielder in the Brazilian in the coming days.

West Ham will look to wrap up all the formalities of Paqueta’s transfer and make his move official with an announcement soon.