Claims about Preston North End receiving a bid in the region of £7.5m for Middlesbrough target Emil Riis Jakobsen are wide of the mark, according to Teesside Live.

Riis is a striker Middlesbrough are interested in this summer as they aim to add another player up front to their squad.

The Danish star performed impressively for Preston last season, netting 20 goals and providing six assists, though he is yet to get off the mark this term.

Reports emerged that a bid to the tune of £7.5m had been launched for Riis by an unnamed English club.

However, claims about any offer received for the striker have been squashed, with Preston currently having no bids for the Danish star.

Riis’ agent Alan Hvedehave also stoked speculation when he posted a picture of a flight to Manchester today, but that is not believed to be of any special interest.

The door is open for Middlesbrough to go in with an offer and bring the striker to the Riverside Stadium, with their other target up front, Jorgen Strand Larsen, looking unlikely to be sold by FC Groningen.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has not ruled out transfer speculation affecting the player’s disappointing start to the season, but the latest talk about an offer seems not to be true.