Southampton are pushing hard to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is also a target for Everton, but will likely not pay £40m for his signature, according to talkSPORT.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen to do business before the transfer window slams shut later this week, while the club also have players they are looking to offload.

PSV Eindhoven winger Gakpo could move before Thursday’s deadline and several sides are keen on him, including Frank Lampard’s Everton.

Southampton are also in the mix and are actively pushing hard to take Gakpo to the south coast.

However, it is suggested that Southampton are not offering anywhere near £40m, which PSV Eindhoven are claimed to be looking for.

The jury is out on how high Southampton might be prepared to go to land the Dutch winger.

PSV Eindhoven were hoping to keep hold of Gakpo this summer, but the club not making the Champions League group stage has put those hopes at risk.

The Dutch giants may not be able to resist a substantial offer which comes near to their asking price in the coming days.