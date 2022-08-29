Tottenham Hotspur are to close the door on letting Pape Matar Sarr leave after Rodrigo Bentancur took a blow to the head during Spurs’ win at Nottingham Forest.

Sarr was close to completing a loan move to Serie A club Cremonese, who returned to the top flight after earning promotion in the 2021/22 season.

Antonio Conte took off Bentancur towards the end of the 2-0 win at the City Ground as he was visibly groggy.

That has caused Spurs to rule out letting Sarr go now, according to Sky Italia, and it remains to be seen if their position might change before the window shuts.

With Oliver Skipp’s return date from injury unknown and Harry Winks’ impending departure, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma will be the only midfielders available to Conte if Bentancur is sidelined.

Sarr, already a full Senegal international at only 19 years of age, stands to get back into the first team reckoning at Tottenham.

The central midfielder joined Spurs from Metz in the summer of 2021 and stayed in France on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Sarr has yet to make a competitive appearance for Tottenham so far this season but that could well change when West Ham play host to Spurs on Wednesday.

Tottenham currently sit in third place in the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester City and Brighton.