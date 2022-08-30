Arsenal have made a late play for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes, but he is fixated on a move to Juventus in the final days of the transfer window.

The 28-year-old midfielder is keen to move on from the French champions before the end of the transfer window.

He is not a big part of PSG’s plans and the club have been interested in listening to offers for him this summer.

Juventus have been in talks to sign him on loan but the negotiations have dragged on for several weeks and there are more clubs interested in him.

According to Goal Italia, Arsenal have put in last-minute enquiries into the possibility of signing the player.

Mohamed Elneny has picked up a significant hamstring injury and is expected to be out for some time.

Thomas Partey has also been recovering from a minor problem and Arsenal are believed to be considering bringing in a midfielder before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Paredes has emerged as an option and the club are probing a potential deal to take him to the Emirates.

However, Juventus remains the Argentine’s choice and he is pushing to move to Turin in the next couple of days.

The Serie A giants are trying to work out an agreement to sign the midfielder on loan this summer.