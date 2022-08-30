Burnley have agreed a deal with Brentford for the loan of forward Halil Dervisoglu to Turf Moor, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Dervisoglu has been with Brentford since the summer of 2019 but has spent the last two seasons out on loan.

For the last one-and-a-half seasons, the forward was with Galatasaray in his native Turkey, playing 45 matches and scoring eight goals.

Burnley are interested in taking on the Turkish striker this summer and it appears now they have pulled off his signing.

Dervisoglu is now temporarily again leaving Brentford and joining Burnley on loan, according to Turkish sports daily Fanatik.

The loan deal does not have any option to buy and thus the attacker is slated to return to Brentford upon the culmination of his spell.

Dervisoglu has had only a cameo of less than ten minutes for Brentford this season in the Premier League, although he did start the game against Colchester United in the EFL Cup second round.

The Turkish forward has only four appearances with Brentford in the Championship to his name and was linked with Hull City as well this summer.