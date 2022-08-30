Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz is to return to Spanish side UD Ibiza on loan, with the island outfit having beaten off a host of clubs to land him.

The 21-year-old midfielder is highly regarded at Elland Road and was shipped off to Ibiza last season in order to continue his development.

He suffered a bad knee injury in January however and was sidelined for several months in the process.

Leeds have been assessing what to do with Bogusz this summer and, according to Polish outlet WP SportoweFakty, he is heading back to Ibiza on another loan spell.

An agreement is in place between the two clubs and the Pole is heading back to Spain and to familiar surroundings.

He also had interest from two other Spanish second tier clubs.

And a host of Polish sides wanted to capture Bogusz.

Lech Poznan, Legia Warsaw and Slask Wroclaw were all keen to do a deal with Leeds and take Bogusz back to Poland.

Leeds though feel Ibiza represent the best move for the 21-year-old at present.

Bogusz is back in training following his injury and is expected to be fit to play again in between three or four weeks.