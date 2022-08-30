West Ham United boss David Moyes is scouring Europe for a replacement for Craig Dawson, amid fears he could depart before the transfer window shuts, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Dawson has emerged as an attractive defensive target for a number of teams in recent days and Aston Villa have already had an approach for him turned down by West Ham.

Wolves are also keen on Dawson, while Leicester City see him as a possible replacement for Chelsea bound Wesley Fofana.

Moyes knows holding on to Dawson may be tough as a long term contract could appeal to the veteran defender.

And the West Ham boss is starting to make plans to replace him as he has been scouring Europe over the last 24 hours to identify a replacement.

Moyes knows Dawson could go and does not want to be left short in the centre-back department.

The clock is ticking on the transfer window and it could take time for Moyes to find the right replacement for Dawson.

If he cannot find someone he deems suitable to replace the defender, then West Ham may be left with a tough call over keeping someone who wants to leave, or letting him go and risk being short.