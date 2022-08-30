Everton are prepared to block Oxford United target Tom Cannon from leaving the club on loan in the final 48 hours of the transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

A product of the Everton academy, he is rated highly at Goodison Park but is yet to make his senior debut for the club.

He has scored four times for the Everton Under-21s this season in three Premier League 2 appearances and has been attracting loan interest from several clubs in the lower divisions.

League One club Oxford are interested in getting their hands on Cannon on loan before Thursday’s transfer deadline as they look to bolster their strike force.

But it has been claimed that Everton are not prepared to loan out the young forward in the next 48 hours.

Cannon is yet to make a matchday squad in the Premier League for Everton but the club want to keep him this season.

Frank Lampard is hoping to recruit up front before the window closes but his attacking options are still limited.

Cannon will again be involved with the Under-21s tonight but Everton are expecting to give him opportunities in the first team this season.