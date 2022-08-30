Frank Lampard wants to do further business before the transfer window shuts and Everton are expected to complete the signing of Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain.
They also remain keen to add a further striker to the ranks, with a host of players having been linked with the Toffees, including Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz.
Everton also want Kudus and it was claimed recently that a deal was set to happen, but Ajax insisted that the player would not leave Amsterdam.
The Premier League side still want to land the 22-year-old Ghana international.
However, it is claimed that Ajax are undecided over whether to sanction an exit for Kudus.
Ajax have already lost a host of players over the course of the summer, with winger Antony the latest to exit, in a big money move to Manchester United.
Everton are not now expected to sell Anthony Gordon, despite the winger being wanted by Chelsea.