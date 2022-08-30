Everton still want to sign midfielder Mohammed Kudus before the transfer window shuts, but Ajax are undecided about whether to let him go, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Frank Lampard wants to do further business before the transfer window shuts and Everton are expected to complete the signing of Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain.

They also remain keen to add a further striker to the ranks, with a host of players having been linked with the Toffees, including Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz.

Everton also want Kudus and it was claimed recently that a deal was set to happen, but Ajax insisted that the player would not leave Amsterdam.

The Premier League side still want to land the 22-year-old Ghana international.

However, it is claimed that Ajax are undecided over whether to sanction an exit for Kudus.

Ajax have already lost a host of players over the course of the summer, with winger Antony the latest to exit, in a big money move to Manchester United.

Everton are not now expected to sell Anthony Gordon, despite the winger being wanted by Chelsea.