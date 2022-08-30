Fulham have not ruled out signing Roma winger Justin Kluivert on a permanent deal before Thursday’s transfer deadline, according to Sky Sports News.

Kluivert is not in Jose Mourinho’s plans and Roma have been looking to offload him all throughout the summer.

Fulham’s move for the winger appeared to have stalled after the calls were called off, but the club are in fresh contact with Roma.

They are looking to work out an agreement to sign the Dutchman before the window closes on Thursday night.

It has been claimed that Fulham would prefer to sign the winger on loan from Roma, but they are open to other solutions.

The newly-promoted Premier League are not ruling out the possibility of landing Kluivert on a permanent deal as well.

Marco Silva likes the Dutchman and Fulham are looking at different solutions to get their hands on the player.

The winger would also prefer a move to the Premier League and is waiting for Fulham to get a deal done with Roma in the next 72 hours.