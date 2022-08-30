Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has admitted his side could never have signed a player of the level of Liverpool starlet Tyler Morton if not for a loan deal.

The 19-year-old midfielder made nine appearances for Liverpool’s first-team last season and this season signed a season-long loan deal with Blackburn Rovers.

The Liverpool loanee has featured in seven games so far this season for Dahl Tomasson’s side and has assisted once, against Hartlepool in an EFL Cup tie for the Riversiders.

The Blackburn boss admits it is preferable to sign players and then develop them at Ewood Park, but he believes they could never have landed Morton if not for a loan deal.

Dahl Tomasson believes the Liverpool starlet is already a brilliant player.

“I think if it is possible, it is always better to sign and develop players”, Dahl Tomasson said in a press conference

“If you don’t have the right players then you go for option two.

“Morton is a loan deal, a brilliant player and we couldn’t sign a player of that level.

“That is normal.”

Liverpool will be looking for Morton to play on a regular basis for Blackburn ahead of then returning to Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield next summer.